Town of Oliver recreation announces more pickleball opportunities

Photo: File photo Town fo Oliver adds on pickleball courses

Grab your paddle, the Town of Oliver Recreation team has announced more opportunities to hit the pickleball courts.

Oliver and District Recreation said that due to high demand, they have now added youth pickleball, a beginner pickleball court and drop in sessions.

Youth pickleball is open for teen ages 13-18 and runs on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the SOSS Small Gym.

Participants will join a certified coach and get into playing real games. For more info and online registration, click here.

The Learn to Play Pickleball class teaches athletes the basics with a coach in a relaxed recreational setting. For more info and online registration, click here.

Drop in pickleball sessions will take place at the Oliver Community Hall on Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The town said this is on top of the regular Tuesday, Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. slot.

These $5.00 drop ins accept the first 12 players on a drop-in basis.

Registration is open online, over the phone 250-498-4985 or in the Recreation Office.