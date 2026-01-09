Oliver/Osoyoos News

Okanagan College leaving leased facilities in Oliver, Revelstoke

College exiting leases

Photo: Contributed OKanagan College giving up permanent leased space in Oliver, Revelstoke.

Okanagan College has announced it will be leaving its leased facilities in Oliver and Revelstoke, moving towards a different model of service in those two communities.

In a press release issued Friday, the college stated they will no longer rent the spaces on an ongoing basis, instead pivoting to finding spaces for temporary rent on an as-needed basis.

Okanagan Collage has been the primary leaseholder of the Oliver Centre for two decades, and has recently begun sharing the space with OneSky Community Resources as they operate a childcare service.

The lease has been transferred fully to OneSky.

The Revelstoke Centre facility is currently leased from School District 19, and that lease will end in March 2026, but pre-scheduled usage will continue through June.

"As the College transitions away from operating facilities in Revelstoke and Oliver, it will look to renting other spaces to support local course delivery," reads the press release.

"This includes partnering with employers or other organizations in the community, sharing or renting spaces with other groups, and expanding access to programs available in hybrid and online formats."