Town of Oliver to host first Coffee with Council of 2026

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

Oliver residents can chat with their elected representatives at a Coffee with Council meetup to start the new year.

On Feb. 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., council will be gathering at the Oliver Community Hall in Meeting Room 2.

"Join the Oliver Town Council for a casual cup of coffee and connect, engage and discuss what’s most important to you," reads the event listing.

