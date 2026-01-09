Town of Oliver to host first Coffee with Council of 2026

Oliver/Osoyoos News
Oliver residents can chat with their elected representatives at a Coffee with Council meetup to start the new year.
On Feb. 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., council will be gathering at the Oliver Community Hall in Meeting Room 2.
"Join the Oliver Town Council for a casual cup of coffee and connect, engage and discuss what’s most important to you," reads the event listing.
