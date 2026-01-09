282271
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Town of Oliver to host first Coffee with Council of 2026

Sarah Crookall - Jan 8, 2026 / 7:00 pm | Story: 593200

Oliver residents can chat with their elected representatives at a Coffee with Council meetup to start the new year.

On Feb. 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., council will be gathering at the Oliver Community Hall in Meeting Room 2.

"Join the Oliver Town Council for a casual cup of coffee and connect, engage and discuss what’s most important to you," reads the event listing.

