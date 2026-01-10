Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos seeks feedback on storage containers via survey

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Town Hall.

Osoyoos residents can now give their thoughts on the use of storage containers within the town.

In a Thursday public notice, the municipality said it is seeking feedback on the use of permanent metal storage containers in residential areas.

As of now, the containers are only allowed in agricultural areas.

Back in August 2025, council discussed various uses of the containers after a meeting where a resident argued unfair enforcement across town.

Currently, enforcement of the containers in undesignated areas is on a reactive basis, meaning town staff is not involved unless a complaint is made.

The new survey assesses residents thoughts on the use of shipping containers in residential areas. It includes a section where respondents can provide written feedback.

To complete the survey, click here.