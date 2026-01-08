Oliver/Osoyoos News

Photos: Bevy of swans float on Mahoney Lake near Willowbrook

'Quite the bevy to see'

A South Okanagan photographer came across a beautiful flock of swans floating on Mahoney Lake near Willowbrook this new year.

On Jan. 1, Gary Grimmell was driving through the area when he and his wife noticed some white figures on the lake.

"I didn't think they were swans but I was able to hike in a bit closer and found this bevy of [seven] Trumpeter swans; [two] adults and [five] yearlings," Grimmell said on social media Wednesday.

Grimmell used a Canon 80D DSLR with a 400mmm telephoto lens to take the images.

"They are so majestic and glide through the water with such grace," the photographer told Castanet.

"Quite the bevy to see!"