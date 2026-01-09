Oliver/Osoyoos News

A sparkly blast from the past: Osoyoos museum receives vintage Christmas ornaments

A very vintage donation

Photo: Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives Osoyoos museum receives vintage ornaments from local flea market.

The Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives received a bedazzled donation from another community organization this week.

On Wednesday the Osoyoos Flea Market donated old Christmas ornaments to the museum that had previously been up for sale, since the holidays had passed.

Each year, the organization puts up a tree with vintage ornaments.

Kara Burton, museum executive director, estimates the recently donated ornaments are from around the 1940s or 1950s.

Donated artifacts and archival material with connections to the town make up most of the museum's collection.

"A lot of things we can't collect, just because we would run out of storage space. So, we do try and limit it and keep it connected to [Osoyoos]," Burton said.

"But if it's something cool, or something like Christmas ornaments that we can use, then we're usually able to accept it."

The museum has been running since 1963. At the end of February, the organization will be hosting its annual locally-themed trivia night.

To inquire about making a donation, visit the museum or email Burton at [email protected].

For more information on the Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives, click here.