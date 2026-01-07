Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos featured on TV alongside Murdoch Mysteries star, kicking off Season 11 of CBC's Still Standing

TV spotlight on town

Photo: CBC Jonny Harris and Taylor Baptiste.

Osoyoos is making broadcast waves, kicking off the Season 11 debut of CBC's TV series Still Standing Tuesday.

"I feel like a lot of Canadians don't know that there's full on desert here," said Jonny Harris, Canadian actor and comedian, opening the new episode.

"Although, that's typical. Of course a Canadian desert would be like that. 'Who me — a desert? No, I wouldn't call myself a desert. Oh, no — semi-arid shrub land — maybe.'"

Harris is known for his roles in CBC's The Debaters and Murdoch Mysteries. With Still Standing, he aims to showcase Canada's small communities standing strong through adversity.

What makes Osoyoos special, Harris said, is its unique beauty — the spirt of the landscape and its people.

"We did an episode that featured Okanagan Lake a couple of years ago [...] One day, when I wasn't shooting, I had a writing day — and for my lunch break, I decided to drive down to Osoyoos and I was just blown away at how gorgeous it was," he said.

The longtime actor and comedian added that while he's been all over the country for the series, Osoyoos' desert-like heat and geography is unlike anywhere else. Maybe you'll find something similar in Nevada or Arizona, but not many know it exists in Canada, he said.

"It's just a remarkable part of the country. I'm not surprised at all that that's been chosen to kick off the season because I think it's special, and hopefully that will read in the final cut."

Notably, the episode looks at the Osoyoos Indian Band and how it has developed itself into an economically thriving community, growing from desert-like conditions figuratively and literally.

95-year-old Jane Stelkia, who is the Okanagan Nation's oldest member and knowledge keeper, showed Harris up on horse-back, pulling him up to speed with the OIB's history. Later, he wrote a funny song about wild horses.

"What a powerhouse," Harris said of Stelkia.

"She was there [in the 1960s] when somebody from Ontario wanted to lease some of the OIB land to grow grapes for the vineyard and Jane was one of the people who thought, 'Okay, wait a minute, why isn't this something that we do for ourselves?'

"At the time, that meant a huge amount of manual labor, like clearing the land and prepping it for to grow grapes. This was before there was any kind of agricultural water, so it was like removing rocks by hand and watering plants by hand."

Now, grapes are commercially grown across the region.

The episode also makes notes of the development of the golf course, cultural centre, resort, and world-class race track.

Harris added he especially enjoyed hearing young kids speak the Okanagan language after the skill seems to have skipped a generation.

"The fortitude that people have shown; they've made [not only] an economic rebound, but a cultural rebound that I think is a shining example to other communities across the across the country, what they've managed to do is probably unparalleled."

Stream the Osoyoos episode online for free here through CBC Gem.