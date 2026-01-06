Oliver/Osoyoos News

'No remorse': Oliver woman faces conditional community sentence after assaulting elementary-aged child

No lockup for beating child

Photo: File photo Penticton Law Courts.

An Oliver woman will be serving an 18-month conditional sentence in the community plus probation after assaulting her child.

On Tuesday, Penticton Provincial Court resumed sentencing for "P.V.," who had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting her elementary-aged child in a June 2023 incident.

Castanet will refer to the guilty party as P.V. due to a publication ban put in place partway through court proceedings Tuesday morning, prohibiting the sharing of information that could lead to the identity of the child.

Police and the Ministry of Child and Family Development were notified after the child's school reported the victim missed more than 60 days of school, and had attended with bruises and scratches.

Court had previously heard the child was sent to class without adequate food or clothing, and that another student notified the teacher of the victim crying in fear of taking home a permission slip because the child said their parents hit them when they asked for things.

Police noted the victim claimed their mother hit them with a closed fist, a rolling pin, and a broom handle until they bled.

Additionally, the child told RCMP they sleep on the floor and that their mom scratched them and shook them, telling them that she hated them.

After a period where the youngest child was removed by MCFD, all five of P.V.'s children are once again living with her.

P.V. and her husband are separated. Court heard that the mother underwent counselling and has since had no incidents with MCFD.

During sentencing, Judge Shannon Keyes said that because P.V. is the sole guardian of her five children with no financial support, she sentenced P.V. to an 18-month conditional sentence — a jail sentence to be served in the community — instead of time behind bars.

Keyes added she believes the abuse will have profound and lifelong impacts on the child, and that P.V. displayed no meaningful remorse or responsibility for the abuse.

Following the conditional sentence, which includes any recommended counselling and/or education programs as well as other standard reporting conditions and restrictions including a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, P.V. will face two years of probation with similar conditions and no curfew.

Should P.V. fail to adhere to her conditional sentence requirements, she could spend the rest of her sentence behind bars.