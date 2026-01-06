Oliver/Osoyoos News

Chronicles of Narnia to be screened for Osoyoos youth movie night

Free Narnia night

Photo: Sarah Crookall Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos.

The Town of Osoyoos is back with another free movie night for youth this month.

On Friday at 6:30 p.m., TGIF Youth Night returns to the Sonora Centre Gym with The Chronicles of Narnia.

The Chronicles of Narnia is a film series based on novels by C.S. Lewis, debuting in 2005 with a PG rating.

Free popcorn is available for attendees.

Viewers are reminded to bring warm attire as the gym can get cold.