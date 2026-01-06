Oliver/Osoyoos News
Chronicles of Narnia to be screened for Osoyoos youth movie night
Free Narnia night
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos.
The Town of Osoyoos is back with another free movie night for youth this month.
On Friday at 6:30 p.m., TGIF Youth Night returns to the Sonora Centre Gym with The Chronicles of Narnia.
The Chronicles of Narnia is a film series based on novels by C.S. Lewis, debuting in 2005 with a PG rating.
Free popcorn is available for attendees.
Viewers are reminded to bring warm attire as the gym can get cold.
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
