Baldy Mountain Resort to install barrier after three skiers lost in same area

Photo: Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue Conditions on Jan. 3 when skiers became lost on Baldy Mountain.

Baldy Mountain Resort will be installing a rope barrier on one of its trails after three skiers became lost in the same area in two separate incidents over the weekend.

On Saturday, three skiers were recovered in two separate incidents after becoming lost out-of-bounds off the Jolly Jack trail on an upper portion of the mountain.

The weather conditions were difficult that day and witnesses said fog could have obstructed the view of signs ahead of a corner where skiers are supposed to turn instead of heading straight.

A family member of one of the lost teen skiers told Castanet their family member would never willingly go out-of-bounds. The family believes the ski hill could use more signage.

"There's a few signs up near the top of the runs. But where [they] went off on a foggy day, there was absolutely no way [they] could have seen a sign if there was one within like 10-15 feet of [them]. You couldn't see that far," they said.

The family member, who Castanet has agreed to keep anonymous to protect the teen's identity, said the youngster is also an advanced skier for their age.

It took the two lost teens an estimated two hours before they got cell service and called family. One of the teens had satellite enabled on their phone, which was used to ping their location.

In total, the teens estimate they were lost for four hours.

"If they went out on at the spot that we assume they went out, there are ski area boundary signs along that corner," said Quinn Grafton, Baldy assistant resort manager, adding it was foggy.

Grafton said the resort's lift operations manager used a megaphone to direct the skiers back to the trail since Baldy Ski Patrol is not permitted to go out-of-bounds.

The teen's family member said they were cold, sore, and had a panic attack due to the incident.

"Ski patrol did the right thing when they got [them]; they did the right protocol when they were rescuing [them] out of there," they said.

"But after [they were] brought in, they asked her for [names], and then felt her hands, made sure that she wasn't hypothermic. But other than that, there was no real incident report."

Grafton said the Ski Patrol would have given them a health assessment.

While the assistant manager said it's very rare that people get lost at Baldy Mountain, three skiers did get lost at the same location off Jolly Jack trail in February 2025.

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue rescued the skiers, finding their location through cell service.

Grafton said that because of the recent success in using the megaphone to direct the lost teens back to the trail, Baldy will be adding the megaphone to its search protocol.

Additionally, the resort said it will be installing a rope barrier along the corner where they believe all three skiers got lost.

"We're going to be putting up a rope, making sure that people are more aware that that is the area boundary on top of the existing signs that are all down that stretch," Grafton said.

Grafton did have some advice for people who find themselves on the mountain in foggy conditions.

"Study our trail map, understand where those boundaries are. And if you are unsure, to either not travel to trails that are near the boundary and head down the fall line," he said.