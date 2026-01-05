Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos volunteer violently assaulted at New Year's Eve event

Volunteer attacked on NYE

Photo: Contributed Amit Shaker.

An Osoyoos man and volunteer was allegedly violently assaulted at a New Year's Eve event, resulting in a broken ankle and an inability to walk.

On Dec. 31, Amit Shaker attended a New Year's party in Oliver where he was later "suddenly" assaulted, leaving him with broken ankle bones requiring surgery, according to his family.

Shaker has been an active community volunteer, having participated in Osoyoos Festival Society's Santa parade as the Grinch and more.

"Amit [the Grinch] was a big part in performing Christmas Carols at Mariposa [and] Sunshine Ridge as well as driving me [Snow Man] in the Christmas Parade," said Ken Baker, OFS president, on social media Sunday.

The new Osoyoos resident also was in the process of organizing a science lab for kids at the Sonora Community Centre.

Jenny Insley started a fundraiser on behalf of her husband, Shaker, who she said has no medical coverage due to his permanent residence status pending.

"Amit is a kind, optimistic, and passionate man that came to Canada full of hope, building a life together while patiently awaiting his permanent residency," Insley said in a GoFundMe campaign.

"He always brings warmth and positivity—whether through his gentle smile, thoughtful gestures [and] volunteering."

On Sunday, Shaker was assessed by an orthopaedic surgeon with X-rays at Penticton Regional Hospital, who told him he will require metal plates and surgery to stabilize his fractures.

The couple said the injury is causing "significant pain and limited mobility."

"The emergency room visit, X-rays, initial treatment, medications, follow-up appointments, and any potential surgery or rehabilitation costs are adding up quickly," Insley added.

Shaker and Insley said they filed a police report, and that the matter is currently being investigated.

To view Shaker's GoFundMe campaign, click here.