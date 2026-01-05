Oliver/Osoyoos News

Penticton's Balance School of Performing Arts offers on-camera acting pop-up

Photo: Balance School of Performing Arts (Facebook) Balance School of Performing Arts member at Kelowna Actors Studio.

Aspiring actors can test their on-camera chops with pop-up classes at Penticton's Balance School of Performing Arts this new year.

From Jan. 14 to Feb. 6, instructor Destee Kylne will guide students on everything from camera techniques to auditions and self-tapes.

Kyle has worked with production companies such as Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Paramount, and more

"Start your journey [...] where aspiring actors build confidence, skill, and on-screen presence from the ground up," said Balance School on social media.

Dates:

Jan 14 - Feb 5

Jan 15 - Feb 6

Times:

Ages 10-13 - 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Ages 14-17 - 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Ages 18+ - 6:30 to 8 p.m.

For more information and to register, click here.