Dog licence renewals due in Oliver and Osoyoos this January

Photo: Sarah Crookall At Osoyoos Dog Park.

Oliver and Osoyoos pet owners can expect dog licence renewals to be due by the end of the month.

In both towns, owners have until Jan. 31 to renew licenses.

The Town of Oliver will be charging $5 more after Feb. 1, and the Town of Osoyoos will be charing $10 more after the same date.

Dog licences can be purchased at Town Hall in each municipality.

For more information, click here for Osoyoos and here for Oliver.