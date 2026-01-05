Oliver/Osoyoos News
Dog licence renewals due in Oliver and Osoyoos this January
Dog licence renewals due
Photo: Sarah Crookall
At Osoyoos Dog Park.
Oliver and Osoyoos pet owners can expect dog licence renewals to be due by the end of the month.
In both towns, owners have until Jan. 31 to renew licenses.
The Town of Oliver will be charging $5 more after Feb. 1, and the Town of Osoyoos will be charing $10 more after the same date.
Dog licences can be purchased at Town Hall in each municipality.
For more information, click here for Osoyoos and here for Oliver.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Treat tastebuds to boldnessPenticton - 4:00 am
- 5th hot chocolate festOkanagan - 4:00 am
- Mom, 6 kids, homelessKelowna - 4:00 am
- Dog licence renewals dueSouth Okanagan - 4:00 am
- TRU sets course on AI useKamloops - 4:00 am
Real Estate
1075 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$450,000
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$450,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Kazu (bonded With Boyzee) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net