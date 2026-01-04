Oliver/Osoyoos News

Skiers recovered in challenging weather conditions off Baldy Mountain

Skiers rescued at Baldy

Photo: Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue OOSAR responds to an out-of-bounds incident off Baldy Mountain Saturday.

Search crews were called about two separate ski incidents at Baldy Mountain Saturday.

At around 2:30 p.m., two young male skiers left the ski area, Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue said in a press release.

While OOSAR was called about the missing skiers, Baldy Ski Patrol found the pair and returned them back to an in-bounds trail before the search and rescue team was deployed.

Then, at around 5:30 p.m., a male skier also left the ski area near the same location, and he contacted emergency services when he was unable to get back.

"Challenging weather conditions and deep snow required OOSAR members to use snowshoes and snowmobiles to access the subject," OOSAR said.

Just before 2 a.m., the man was located "cold and fatigued but otherwise safe." He was taken to hospital for assessment.

“These incidents highlight the importance of staying within marked boundaries and being prepared for changing conditions,” said Mike Arychuk, OOSAR manager, in the press release.

“Even experienced skiers can quickly find themselves in dangerous situations when they venture out of bounds.”

OOSAR is reminding people to stay within marked boundaries, carry proper equipment, and ensure communication devices are functional when in remote areas.

The search and rescue team recommends the following backcountry safety checklist:

Stay within marked ski area boundaries.

Carry a fully charged mobile phone and backup power source.

Inform someone of your plans and expected return time.

Pack essential gear: extra clothing, food, water, and navigation tools.

Check weather and avalanche conditions before heading out.

Never travel alone in unfamiliar terrain.

