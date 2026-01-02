Oliver/Osoyoos News

Freezing rain expected in South Okanagan region Saturday

Freezing rain warning

Photo: The Canadian Press Freezing rain expected in South Okanagan Saturday morning.

A period of freezing rain is likely in the South Okanagan and surrounding areas Saturday morning.

According to an Environment Canada weather alert, the South Okanagan including Penticton, plus Boundary, West Kootenay and Highway 3 Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass may be impacted.

"A low pressure system complex off the coast of California will draw warm air and moisture into Southern B.C. interior early Saturday morning. With cold air lingering in the valleys and warm air aloft, conditions are favourable for periods of freezing rain across the region," reads the alert.

"Elevations between 500 to 1500 metres are likely to have significant freezing rain impacts. Period of freezing rain mixed with snow will change to rain on Saturday afternoon as temperatures rise."

Residents are warned that roads and walkways will likely become icy and slippery, and may be difficult to notice due to the nature of the ice.

All are advised to be careful if walking or driving.