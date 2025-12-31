Oliver/Osoyoos News

Corrections officer attacked by violent offender at Okanagan Correctional Centre

Photo: File photo One man plead guilty to assault in Penticton court on Wednesday

A man was handed a 60-day jail sentence after attacking an officer at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver when they tried to take away his bag of alcohol.

David Wesley, 20, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on Wednesday in Penticton Court, appearing virtually from the OCC.

Court heard that on May 2, 2025, at approximately 7:22 a.m., Wesley was observed by multiple officers having a large garbage bag of homemade alcohol in his cell.

The correctional officers approached Wesley's cell and, from outside, engaged in conversation with him, encouraging him to give them his bag of alcohol.

Crown prosecutor Nashina Devji said Wesley became agitated and defiant and stated that "if they wanted to take the alcohol, they would have to come inside the cell and take it from him."

One officer then entered the cell and told Wesley to turn around, which he initially complied with. However, when the officer approached him, Wesley spun around and, with both hands, shoved him.

The other officers came in and pepper-sprayed Wesley in an attempt to control his behaviour. He was brought under control, handcuffed, decontaminated and brought to another area of the jail. All of this was caught on CCTV footage.

Wesley has been in custody at the time for other charges and has remained so since that date.

Devji said he has several convictions for violence, including assault, possession of a weapon and assault with a weapon already at his young age. She asked for a sentence of 60 to 90 days in jail.

Defence argued for a sentence of 30 to 45 days, highlighting Wesley's difficult upbringing, with his family exposing him to drugs and alcohol at a very young age, and his mental health issues.

Wesley told the judge he had been participating in programs and counselling while in custody.

The judge handed Wesley a 60-day jail sentence. With his time served, he had one day left on his sentence. He remains in custody on other charges.

"Because you are only 20 years old, we are still hopeful that you are going to find a way to turn things around for yourself, so that you're not going to be continuing to cycle through the criminal justice problem," the judge said.