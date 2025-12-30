Oliver/Osoyoos News

Kittens found on Osoyoos homeowners porch huddled together brought into SPCA

Photo: SPCA Shortbread (pictured) and Gingersnap are recovering at the home of a BC SPCA foster volunteer

Two five-week-old kittens have been brought in from the cold and placed into a warm foster home, thanks to one Osoyoos resident and the BC SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The Penticton-based branch shared on Tuesday that they got a call on Dec. 11 from a resident who found the kittens huddled together on a blanket near some stored items on the porch.

The compassionate finder took in the kittens and brought them to the rescue.

“The kittens were fearful and very dirty,” Brittney Vazorka, manager of the BC SPCA South Okanagan- Similkameen, said.

“They both had upper respiratory infections with discharge from their eyes and nose.”

One of the kittens also had a kinked tail, likely from a healed past injury.

The kittens have since been cleaned, fed and brought to a veterinary clinic. Shortbread and Gingersnap, who were named by BC SPCA staff, are recovering at the home of a foster volunteer.

“The kittens are on a treatment plan that is being monitored by the veterinarian,” Vazorka said.

“They still have a bit of a sneeze and occasional discharge from their eyes, but they are active and playing with each other.”

While the kittens are still fearful, they are coming more out of their shells every day.

The SPCA said it is unknown at this time when Shortbread and Gingersnap will be available for adoption.



