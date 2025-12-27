Kelowna's Homepage
Kelowna Penticton Vernon Kamloops Nelson Oliver / Osoyoos Salmon Arm
Friday, Dec 26
Merry Christmas from Castanet!
281344
281031
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed for part of the day on Saturday

8.5 hour ER closure

Cindy White - Dec 26, 2025 / 4:33 pm | Story: 591272

Residents in the Oliver area will be without an emergency department for part of the day on Saturday.

In a press release, Interior Health announced that emergency services at South Okanagan General Hospital will be unavailable between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on December 27.

While Interior Health has stopped providing the reason for emergency department closures, hospitals across the region have been dealing with staffing issues for years.

IH says those needing emergency care in the Oliver area will need to travel to Penticton Regional Hospital.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” IH said.

All other inpatient services will continue at South Okanagan General Hospital.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

249475


274425
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280131


Real Estate
5217318
18-1874 Parkview Crescent
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$689,000
more details
279605






Send us your News Tips!


266797


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Pearl (& Champagne)
Pearl (& Champagne) South Okanagan BC SPCA >




279515
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
275083
275997