South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed for part of the day on Saturday
8.5 hour ER closure
Residents in the Oliver area will be without an emergency department for part of the day on Saturday.
In a press release, Interior Health announced that emergency services at South Okanagan General Hospital will be unavailable between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on December 27.
While Interior Health has stopped providing the reason for emergency department closures, hospitals across the region have been dealing with staffing issues for years.
IH says those needing emergency care in the Oliver area will need to travel to Penticton Regional Hospital.
“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” IH said.
All other inpatient services will continue at South Okanagan General Hospital.
