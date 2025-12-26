Oliver/Osoyoos News

South Okanagan's Winter Wonderland display winners announced

Photo: LaStella Winery (Facebook) Osoyoos Festival Society's Winter Wonderland display at LaStella Winery.

The community charity fundraiser Winter Wonderland at LaStella Winery in Oliver raised over $4,000 in December.

"Thank you everyone involved with La Stella and Le Vieux Pin Winter Wonderland," said Allan Spahr of LaStella Winery on social media Friday.

"All the displays are amazing. It was so hard to pick the best overall display."

Osoyoos Acivity Centre and Osoyoos Festival Society tied as winners of the 24 advent calendar displays.

Displays from local organizations and charities will be on display until Jan. 15. View the making of the festival society's display in the video below.

"On behalf of all of us at Winter Wonderland, thank you and best wishes of the season."

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FOsoyoosFestivalSociety%2Fposts%2Fpfbid02ZsqmpqpzcStXyGbRrejD3ix1at8EweJ1TrKNFw9aP5jgZtCJqL2qX6Bs4kgeEyckl&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="276" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe>