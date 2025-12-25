281344
280753
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Oliver fire crews wish all happy holidays after successful Christmas Fire Truck event

Fire crew well wishes

Chelsea Powrie - Dec 25, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 591108

The Oliver Fire Department has sent out its love and appreciation to the community for the season, and particularly following another successful "Christmas Fire Truck" event.

Over the past week, the OFD shared cheer all over town on different routes every night.

"We’ve shared countless moments of holiday cheer with you, and we couldn’t be more grateful. From the Oliver & District Fire Department family to yours, we wish you a safe and happy Christmas season," reads their public post on social media.

The routes wrapped up on Christmas Eve.

275083
275997