Oliver fire crews wish all happy holidays after successful Christmas Fire Truck event

Fire crew well wishes

Photo: OFD Facebook Oliver Fired Department wishes happy holiday season to all.

The Oliver Fire Department has sent out its love and appreciation to the community for the season, and particularly following another successful "Christmas Fire Truck" event.

Over the past week, the OFD shared cheer all over town on different routes every night.

"We’ve shared countless moments of holiday cheer with you, and we couldn’t be more grateful. From the Oliver & District Fire Department family to yours, we wish you a safe and happy Christmas season," reads their public post on social media.

The routes wrapped up on Christmas Eve.