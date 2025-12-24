Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos offers two Christmas tree drop-off locations

Drop off your Christmas tree

Photo: Castanet File Photo Christmas trees waiting to be chipped.

Osoyoos residents have until the first week of January to dispose of their Christmas trees.

Until Jan. 5, the Town of Osoyoos is offering tree recycling at the two following locations:

On the boulevard adjacent to the washroom at Kinsmen Park.

Sun Bowl Arena parking lot, northwest corner below the sign.

"Please remember that your tree must be free of all ornaments, stands, tinsel, garland and other decorations," the town said in a Tuesday public notice.



"Used Christmas lights and all other lighting equipment can also be recycled for free at the Osoyoos Bottle Depot."

The municipality added that artificial trees will not be accepted.