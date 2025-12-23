Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos' Sunshine Ridge Seniors Community donates nearly $5K to food bank
Seniors donate to food bank
Photo: Sunshine Ridge Seniors Community
Sunshine Ridge Seniors Community donates nearly $5K to Osoyoos Food Bank.
Sunshine Ridge Seniors Community has donated $4,800 to the Osoyoos Food bank over the holidays.
"Sunshine Ridge Residents, staff, families and our wonderful foundation sponsor The Wheelbarrow Fund are so proud to share our December fundraising efforts for the Osoyoos Food Bank," the seniors community said on social media Monday.
Additionally, the seniors community contributed over 200 pounds of non-perishable items.
"We are grateful for all the support and donations! Tis the Season to Give Back."
Sunshine Ridge said this year's fundraising efforts were the most successful to date.
