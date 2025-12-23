Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver offers Christmas tree recycling drop-offs

Photo: Castanet File Photo Christmas trees to be chipped.

Oliver residents will be able to drop-off and recycle their live Christmas trees with the town this holiday season.

"The Town of Oliver is excited to once again offer residents convenient Christmas tree recycling this holiday season," reads a Monday town public notice.

Until Jan. 9, residents will be able to use the free service.

Bin Boyz will have drop-off bins at the following two locations:



• Station Street – North of Bank Avenue on the East Boulevard

• Oliver Fire Department Parking Lot – 369 Similkameen Avenue



"Please remember to remove all decorations, lights, and tinsel before dropping off your tree for chipping," continues the notice.