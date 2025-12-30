Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue celebrate year of growth

Photo: Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue president Mike Arychuk and Kaya.

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue is looking back at 2025, with all of its challenges and highlights, notably celebrating the service's growth.

"We've had a significant increase in our response capability, which is in part because we graduated a recruit class of nine this year," said Mike Arychuk, OOSAR president.

Now, 40 members are on the team with about 34 who are operational at any given time.

"We added a new in training SAR dog named Sabine to the team. She was accepted into the program at the fall dog camp," Arychuk said.

Additionally, the team acquired a new response truck and two new snowmobiles.

"Under that response capability, we've also added drone capability along with a new infrared drone. "it's pretty great, and it also can be used on night ops as well," the OOSAR president said.

"In terms of challenges, we started off the year with unexpectedly losing SAR dog Kaya, yeah, which was especially hard for me, as I was her handler," Arychuk added.

Looking forward to 2026, OOSAR will be planning, including a spring recruitment camp ahead of wildfire season.

"We are looking forward to what we can do with a larger team. We're able to do more periodic weekend mock searches or mock rescues to keep everybody sharp.

"And it's a great way to build teamwork within a team without actually having to be in an operational setting when the stress levels are much higher."

Perhaps most exciting of all, Arychuk is preparing to be a K9 handler again.

"We look forward to adding a new SAR puppy to the team in the spring," he said.

"So then, I'll be tied to the hip with the dog again."