Oliver high school students turn lesson about unhoused into donation drive

Photo: Oliver Missions Society Southern Okanagan Secondary School students contribute to Oliver Missions Society during the holidays.

A group of Oliver high school students have turned a classroom lesson into real-world action, filling a vehicle with donations for the less fortunate.

"Wow — to learn from these students through the social justice program, what they knew, how they understood, their empathy, their compassion for our unhoused and our seniors," said Jo Tanner, organizer with Oliver Missions Society.

The society recently attended Southern Okanagan Secondary School to teach 14 teens in a social justice class about the organization.

Tanner said the organizers were impressed by the students' responses.

"Their knowledge of the injustices that they see socially and how our unhoused are treated," Tanner said.

"At the end of our conversation, they go, 'How do we help?' And I looked at the teacher, going, 'We could use hot pockets ... and we came up with a whole list."

The gesture wasn't something Tanner was expecting.

Then, on Friday afternoon, the organizer got a call to return to the school.

"And they came out, every single one of them, carrying a bag or a box," she said.

"And as they were loading it, they got to see that they filled an entire vehicle [for] our organization for helping people that we help."

Tanner said the society was amazed by the cheer and care shown by the teens.

For more information on the Oliver Missions Society, click here.