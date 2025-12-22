Town of Osoyoos says utility bills 'past due' notice a printing error

Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos homeowners may find their utility bills have been incorrectly labelled as past due.
In a Friday public notice, the Town of Osoyoos said the past due label was a mistake.
"This is a printing error," the municipality said.
"Utility payments are not due until January 5, 2026. We apologize for the confusion."
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
