Town of Osoyoos says utility bills 'past due' notice a printing error

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Town Hall.

Osoyoos homeowners may find their utility bills have been incorrectly labelled as past due.

In a Friday public notice, the Town of Osoyoos said the past due label was a mistake.

"This is a printing error," the municipality said.

"Utility payments are not due until January 5, 2026. We apologize for the confusion."

