Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Photo: Anarchists Mountain switchback east of Osoyoos circa 1950s

Switchback in the 1950s

Sarah Crookall - Dec 22, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 590646

A historic photo of the road-bending Anarchist Mountain switchback east of Osoyoos gained traction on social media over the weekend.

On Friday, the popular Facebook page Old Canada Series shared a photo of the curved stretch of Highway 3 from the 1950s.

While the image is nearly 75 years old, the location shares much of the same view today, minus the mountain's popular lookouts.

"Highway dropping into town still has some curves to amaze you," wrote one comment.

"And the views are stunning," responded another.

The photo quickly gained many shares and over 1,000 likes by Sunday night.

