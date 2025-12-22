Oliver/Osoyoos News

Baldy Mountain Resort east of Oliver opens most of ski hill

Most of Baldy fully open

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort Baldy Mountain Resort.

Most of Baldy Mountain Resort is now open as of Friday, following an early open of the ski hill this month.

"After all the hard work from our grooming and patrol teams, the North side of Eagle chair is now open! This makes nearly all of our terrain open as we head into the holidays," reads a resort social media post Friday.

After an early open this month, some areas of the ski hill had remained closed until conditions were favourable.

Now, the resort said just Eagle's Southwinds and Sugarlump's Wizard remain closed due to lack of snow. Dash will be closed due to unsafe cliff conditions under the chairlift.

Additionally, tubing is halted until the mountain accumulates more snow.

"With Eagle now being open, we are able to get more accurate snow accumulation stats in our weather plot, and to our surprise, we now have a 100cm base at the top! Snow is forecasted to fall all week, so kick off your holiday season with a killer day(s) at Baldy!"

The Eagle Express shuttle, servicing Oliver and Osoyoos, is operating Thursday to Sunday, with pickup locations in both towns.