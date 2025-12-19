276248
Free public skating over holidays at Osoyoos Sun Bowl Arena

Skate over the holidays

Skaters in Osoyoos can enjoy plenty of free public skating over the holidays.

In a Wednesday public notice, the municipality shared its schedules for free skate and adult shinny hockey.

"Visit the skate library in the lobby to borrow a pair, sizes are available for children through adults," reads the notice.

"Please note that helmets are not provided, so be sure to bring your own."

Public Skating:

  • December 22 - 26 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • December 27 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
  • December 28 3:30 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.
  • December 29 - 31 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • January 1 - 2 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • January 3 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
  • January 4 3:30 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Shinny Hockey (Adults Only):

  • December 23, 25 & 30 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • January 1 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Senior/ Parent & Tot Skate:

  • December 22, 24, 29, 31 - 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

