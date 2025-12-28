Oliver/Osoyoos News

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson calls first year in office a 'steep learning curve'

Photo: Donegal Wilson Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson is looking back on the past year with its unique highlights and challenges, while sharing some goals for the upcoming new year.

Looking back, the new MLA said she's proud of the relationships she's built in parliament and her work representing rural voices over 2025.

"'I'm pretty proud of the work I've done in the legislature. I think that government hasn't been able to ignore our rural voice. I've built relationships across party lines to make sure that when I have issues, my constituents get help," she said.

Touring the region as an MLA, she's proud of the various innovations within the region.

For example, Wild Sheep Society of British Columbia' drug testing of Bighorn Sheep for Psoroptes Mange. Okanagan Fall's Unit Electric Ltd. building motors for the Lower Mainland's SkyTrain, Grand Fork's Boundary Electric, and Okanagan Fall's Avery Farms growing on industrial land.

"It's so amazing to see the innovation that happens within Boundary-Similkameen, and then the resilience, the ability for people to pivot into new businesses."

In terms of challenges, Wilson said her new role has proved to be a steep learning curve.

"Having worked in government advocacy prior to being elected, I definitely had some of the understanding of inner workings with governments and all that. But I think, still, it was a steep learning curve, moving to the other side and actually working as an MLA and learning the legislature and how to properly debate laws and all of that."

She said, rural B.C. has very few seats in Victoria and sometimes rural issues aren't heard.

"I think that's my biggest challenge, is continuing to try to educate government around how their policies aren't working in rural BC," Wilson said, pointing to provincial housing requirements and insufficient infrastructure such as water.

In Okanagan Falls, Wilson regrets that she hasn't been involved in the discussions with the province on the referendum and incorporation of the new municipality. She added her constituents have said they want a new referendum.

"I was elected as the representative provincially, and the minister refuses to allow me to the table. So I think that is a challenge and a looking forward as well. I don't know where that's going to end up, but I do know that it has been very divisive for the community," she said.

Additionally, healthcare remains a challenge for Wilson. She said The South Similkameen Health Centre cutting back its hours to three days a week has been a hit for Keremeos, so she continues to address that.

Moving forward in 2026, the MLA is looking forward to working on and ideally presenting two private members bills.

One, she is aiming to introduce a bill requiring B.C. businesses are notified and able to bid on all government contracts. If not B.C., then Canada. And if not Canada, then one of the nation's trade partners.

"I've heard several instances lately where companies have been hired from the U.S. Large contracts and we have companies here in B.C. that could have delivered, even for the wages or the amount that were paid, but weren't even told about the availability of the bid [and] weren't allowed to bid."

Another bill Wilson hopes to introduce is one requiring 25 per cent of liqour products on shelves be B.C. products.

"That'll be my work over the next three months before we go back to the legislature, we'll be just meeting with people, showing them the bill, having discussions and figuring out small tweaks."