Osoyoos' Junction 3 Coffeehouse distraught over igloo theft

Photo: Sara van der Hoeven Junction 3 Coffeehouse in Osoyoos sees one of its outdoor igloos stolen overnight.

Osoyoos' Junction 3 Coffeehouse believes one of its outdoor igloos was stolen Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, owner Sara Van der Hoeven pulled into the parking lot and noticed more space than usual on the Junction 3 front patio.

That's when she realized one of the shop's igloos, which offer a sheltered space throughout the winter for customers, was missing.

"My first thought was wind. But there's no way, because we have them anchored down really well. Someone would have had to take the cover off for them to be able to get it."

The commercial igloos are 3.6 metres across, making them difficult to move or fly away in a windstorm.

Van der Hoeven said the thieves took the cover off of one igloo, while stealing the base of another.

"It's disheartening right now, because this is when we use them," she said.

"We have the seniors and the groups of people, and they like to have the private igloo. We do have inside seating, but they enjoy the igloos because it's a different, fun experience.

"And we get a lot of pass-through traffic that's like, 'Oh, let's go sit in an igloo.' Take pictures and have coffee in an igloo — it's a fun thing to do, right?"

The coffeehouse owner said the U.S.-based igloos are not cheap. They are commercial grade and meet insurance requirements, ringing in at roughly $3,600 each.

If the igloo is not returned, Van der Hoeven will probably have to wait six to eight weeks before buying a new one.

"The local hotels have already come forward [providing camera footage], because we all work together in this community. So if somebody sees something, it's going to get reported and it's going to be figured out whatever it is that happened."

The local owner said that's the great thing about being in business in Osoyoos, "we do have a really great business community here."

Over five years of operating and leaving plenty of items outside in the past, no one has ever stolen anything before.

"I don't let it get me down, and it's not gonna change what we do at Junction and change what the community does.

"We're just going to move forward and order another one, and I'm not going to change [not] taking stuff inside either, because I think that if I let them steal that, then that's not okay either."

Also on Wednesday, Junction 3 collected 15,000 pounds of food for the local Christmas Hamper program.

In January, the coffee shop will also be able to gift another $2,000 thanks to generous community donations.

Junction 3 has already filed a police report regarding the igloo, file number 2025-6235, and is now asking for the community's help bringing it home.

Meanwhile, Van der Hoeven is maintaining a sense of humour.

"If your neighbour all of a sudden has a new igloo next door, [send me] a PM," she said with a laugh.