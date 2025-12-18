Osoyoos' Sun Bowl Skating Club to perform 'Winter's Playground'

Photo: Sun Bowl Skating Club (Facebook) Sun Bowl Skating Club holiday showcase 2024.

Osoyoos' Sun Bowl Skating Club will break the ice with a special holiday show Winter's Playground this week.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., skaters will bring holiday magic to the Sun Bowl Arena.

"This evening is one of our favourite traditions. It’s a chance for skaters, siblings, grandparents, and friends to share the ice, celebrate the season, and cheer on our athletes," the skating club said on social media.

Gino's Coffee House will have baked goods, beef jerky, and hot chocolate available with purchase.

"This is the perfect way for PreCan and CanSkate skaters to see what their fundamental skills can lead to and a wonderful way to end the season — full of sparkle, music, and community spirit," the club said.



The skating club added the show is a celebration of the skating community and sharing the holiday spirit.