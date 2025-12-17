280783
279149
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Photos: Residents and organizations donate to South Okanagan hospitals

Locals donate to hospitals

- | Story: 589923

Several local residents and organizations have contributed to the South Okanagan General Hospital and Penticton Regional Hospital.

The $2 million SOGH campaign aims to contribute $835,000 for a new digital X-ray machine, $875,000 for first-ever ultrasound capabilities, and $300,000 towards workforce housing.

Recent donors include the following:

  • Oliver Kiwanis Club: $25,000
  • Royal Canadian Legion of Oliver: $10,000
  • Keremeos Royal Purple Lodge #83: $1,000
  • Stamp Club: $1,000 (Pictured Steve Steele of Oliver)
  • Jack and Susan Duncliffe: $30,000 (Osoyoos residents donate to Penticton Regional Hospital)

As of early December, the initiative raised more than $830,000 to support critical healthcare needs and priority projects at Penticton Regional Hospital and South Okanagan General Hospital.

For more information about the SOGH Campaign or to donate, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

279575


274425
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280131


Real Estate
5181210
4137 Gallaghers Forest S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,900
more details
279575






Send us your News Tips!


278397


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Eeyore #14
Eeyore #14 South Okanagan BC SPCA >


280622


278214
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
280828