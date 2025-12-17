Photos: Residents and organizations donate to South Okanagan hospitals

Photo: South Okanagan Similkameen Foundation
Local residents and organizations donate to South Okanagan General Hospital.
Several local residents and organizations have contributed to the South Okanagan General Hospital and Penticton Regional Hospital.
The $2 million SOGH campaign aims to contribute $835,000 for a new digital X-ray machine, $875,000 for first-ever ultrasound capabilities, and $300,000 towards workforce housing.
Recent donors include the following:
- Oliver Kiwanis Club: $25,000
- Royal Canadian Legion of Oliver: $10,000
- Keremeos Royal Purple Lodge #83: $1,000
- Stamp Club: $1,000 (Pictured Steve Steele of Oliver)
- Jack and Susan Duncliffe: $30,000 (Osoyoos residents donate to Penticton Regional Hospital)
As of early December, the initiative raised more than $830,000 to support critical healthcare needs and priority projects at Penticton Regional Hospital and South Okanagan General Hospital.
For more information about the SOGH Campaign or to donate, click here.