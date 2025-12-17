Photos: Residents and organizations donate to South Okanagan hospitals

Several local residents and organizations have contributed to the South Okanagan General Hospital and Penticton Regional Hospital.

The $2 million SOGH campaign aims to contribute $835,000 for a new digital X-ray machine, $875,000 for first-ever ultrasound capabilities, and $300,000 towards workforce housing.

Recent donors include the following:

Oliver Kiwanis Club: $25,000

Royal Canadian Legion of Oliver: $10,000

Keremeos Royal Purple Lodge #83: $1,000

Stamp Club: $1,000 (Pictured Steve Steele of Oliver)

Jack and Susan Duncliffe: $30,000 (Osoyoos residents donate to Penticton Regional Hospital)

As of early December, the initiative raised more than $830,000 to support critical healthcare needs and priority projects at Penticton Regional Hospital and South Okanagan General Hospital.

