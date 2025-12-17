Oliver Fire Department starts holiday patrols with Christmas Carol Firetruck

Photo: Oliver Fire Department OFD's Christmas Carol Firetruck.

Oliver Fire Department's Christmas Carol Firetruck is hitting the road Wednesday night.

"It’s finally here! Our Christmas Firetruck event starts tonight in Gallagher Lake," OFD said on social media. "Wave hello, snap some pics, and share the holiday spirit!"

From Dec. 17 to 23 at 6 p.m., the holiday truck will be patrolling different neighbourhoods in town. To follow along, OFD has posted route maps on Facebook.

"See you out there!"

To view OFD's full route maps, click here.