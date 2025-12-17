Baldy Mountain Resort east of Oliver remains without power due to high winds

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort Baldy Mountain Resort sees no power on hill due to high winds the morning of Dec. 17.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

A power outage due to high winds continues to see Baldy Mountain Resort delay opening Wednesday morning.

"Patrol is out and the mountain is being prepared and we will be ready to open if power is restored by this time," the resort said in an update on social media.

The resort added if power is not restored, it will remain closed for the day.



Those who purchased lessons, rentals, or lift tickets will be refunded or moved to another day.

An update is expected later in the morning.

ORIGINAL: 8:45 a.m.

Baldy Mountain Resort east of Oliver has delayed opening Wednesday morning due to downed trees and power from high winds.

At 6:50 a.m., the resort said on social media there were multiple downed trees on the road up to the mountain and no power on the hill.

According to Environment Canada, north-northwest winds were around 30 km/h in Oliver, gusting up to 50 km/h Wednesday morning.

"Once power is restored we hope to continue to operate as normal for today," the resort said.

"On a positive note, the snow taps were turned back on and we expect to have even better news later today."

An update is expected later this morning.