Baldy Mountain Resort and Apex Mountain Resort closed, without power due to high winds

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort Baldy Mountain Resort sees no power on hill due to high winds the morning of Dec. 17.

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

Due to high winds causing resort wide power outages, both South Okanagan ski hills will remain closed on Wednesday.

Apex Mountain Resort and Baldy Mountain Resort shared on social media that they will not open.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Please stay tuned to our social media channels and website for further updates," Apex said in their social post.

Outages at Apex are currently affecting 599 customers, with an estimated time of repair of 2 p.m.

Badly said will have a new post later in the day on updates for tomorrow on lifts open and moving into the holiday season.

"Anyone who has purchased lessons, rentals or lift tickets will be refunded or moved to another day."

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

A power outage due to high winds continues to see Baldy Mountain Resort delay opening Wednesday morning.

"Patrol is out and the mountain is being prepared and we will be ready to open if power is restored by this time," the resort said in an update on social media.

The resort added if power is not restored, it will remain closed for the day.



Those who purchased lessons, rentals, or lift tickets will be refunded or moved to another day.

An update is expected later in the morning.

ORIGINAL: 8:45 a.m.

Baldy Mountain Resort east of Oliver has delayed opening Wednesday morning due to downed trees and power from high winds.

At 6:50 a.m., the resort said on social media there were multiple downed trees on the road up to the mountain and no power on the hill.

According to Environment Canada, north-northwest winds were around 30 km/h in Oliver, gusting up to 50 km/h Wednesday morning.

"Once power is restored we hope to continue to operate as normal for today," the resort said.

"On a positive note, the snow taps were turned back on and we expect to have even better news later today."

An update is expected later this morning.