Osoyoos council approves 2026 budget, cancels Friday meeting

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Town Hall.

The Town of Osoyoos has completed 2026 budget deliberations ahead of its adoption in January, therefore cancelling Friday's extra meeting.

During Tuesday's council meeting, the first three readings of the five-year budget bylaw were unanimously approved.

"The additional meeting scheduled for December 19, 2025 has been cancelled," the town said in a Tuesday public notice.

Domestic water is expected to increase $7.26 per month. Agriculture water is slated to increase $0.84 per month per acre for irrigation, and a $2.66 per month for residences.

Sewer fees are slated at an increase of $2.71 per month, and garbage and recycling fees are expected to increase by $2.77 per month.

Additionally, average property taxes are anticipated to increase by $160.15 next year, or $13.35 per month.

