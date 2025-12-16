276398
279149
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Oliver thrift store gifts five students bursaries

$12.5K in student bursaries

Oliver Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop has gifted students entering the medical field $12,500 this year.

In a social media post Sunday, the thrift shop shared that five local students were gifted funds for their continued education.

"We were honoured to have these students come to the Thrift Store to thank us," the store said.

"We wish the recipients much happiness and success in their personal and professional lives."

