Osoyoos mayor says water remains top priority moving into 2026

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff is reflecting on 2025, saying water remains one of the town's top priorities as new staff are being welcomed aboard.

In the last quarter of the year, the municipality hired a communications coordinator along with maintenance staff. That was a highlight, the mayor said.

The new hires are taking on files that have sorely needed addressing as the town struggled with low staffing over the last couple of years. Additionally, Osoyoos is looking to hire more staff in public works and maintenance.

"Some of them are quite young; they have young families. There was even a five-month-old baby that came for [Christmas] dinner as well, so that was great," McKortoff said.

"We are seeing a positive move forward in our town, and certainly a more positive tone."

On that note, the mayor said she's always happy to hear tourists compliment Osoyoos' planters and holiday lights. She passes the message onto staff.

And this year, Osoyoos was named one of World Atlas' friendliest towns, holding up the municipality's slogan of being "Canada's warmest welcome."

"We were very happy to see that," she said.

In terms of challenges over 2025, the Town of Osoyoos started quarterly billing, which was a transition for residents.

"That, of course, has taken quite a lot of staff time and for people in the community to get used to changes, because anytime you have a change, it's a little bit tricky," McKortoff said.

She added that billing concerns with Osoyoos' seasonal residents had to be dealt with.

"But I do think [..] we will likely see it much easier for the next year," she said.

Overall, water remains a top concern.

The town spent most of the year installing water metres at residents' homes to be able to eventually move to a metered water system. A few installations remain.

McKortoff said some of the installations have been difficult in older homes, with other unanticipated concerns.

"We will have a year of looking at all off the information that we get from the from the metres. And once we've got all of that looked at it, we will do a base rate, and then people will pay for usage," she said.

"So people who use more water will pay more for their water bills than people who maybe conserve more, or maybe have less people living in their house."

Looking ahead to 2026, the town will be working on getting its new water plant designed, and securing money to make it all happen.

According to 2024 estimates, the plant is anticipated to cost as much as $80 million.

"Our long range plan is that we, when we get enough money, is to put in a water treatment plant. So we're dealing with Department of Municipal Affairs, the Ministry, and Interior Health. We're trying to figure out how is the best way that we can do this," McKortoff said.

"I'm certainly looking forward to continuing to do our job, the job of council, and we're all here for another ten or eleven months, and that's important. And I hope that if people are considering running for council in October, that they will attend some of the meetings, they will pay attention to the information that's on our website and decide if they want to run [...] I think it's very helpful. It helped me when I ran for council, so I would recommend that.'

McKortoff said she's not ready to decide whether she will run for another term as mayor in the October 2026 municipal election.

"It's not something that I'm willing to commit yes or no to, for a couple of months. I really think that my job right now is to make sure that we're doing the best with the resources and with the staff that we have."