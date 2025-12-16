Oliver Fire Department says Santa is out of service

Photo: Oliver Fire Department (Facebook) OFD's Winter Wonderland holiday display at La Stella Winery.

First Santa was saved, now he's out of service.

Oliver Fire Department has joined 23 other organizations, including Osoyoos Fire Rescue, making a holiday display for La Stella WInery's Winter Wonderland advent calendar.

The Oliver fire team's display depicts Santa's secret fire gear hung up as he is reportedly out of his fire service duties.

"Santa is out of service. Fire service that is," OFD said on social media Tuesday.



"Santa has hung his turnout gear up for the month of December as he gets ready for the big day."

The winery experience will also include 24 days of gifts, art, and community cheer over the month of December.

"Stop in and have a look at the daily displays with proceeds going back to the participating groups," OFD added.