Tickets on sale for the annual Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country Pig Out Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country Pig Out Festival.

The popular event takes place in May, and features local wine and BC's top butchers.

"Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country is one of those places where the wine, food and community come together in a way that feels really special,” said Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, in a press release.

“I’m especially thrilled this year to welcome award-winning BC butchers to the festival, alongside a host of local and guest chefs - more to be announced soon!”

This year's theme is "Let's Feast."

"Chefs will prepare dishes throughout the site, celebrating the diverse flavours and culture of the Okanagan," reads the press release.

"Attendees can enjoy regional wines and craft beverages, an artisan market, live theatre, culinary demonstrations and space for the whole family to enjoy. Round trip transportation is available from Oliver, Osoyoos and Penticton, for $25 + tax per guest."

There is also a new VIP experience, with an in-depth look at the culinary and butchery process, and more.

More information about ticketing options and the festival itself can be found online here.

