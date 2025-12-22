Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver mayor looks back on 2025, and his upcoming last year in office

Mayor: Big moves, big plans

Photo: Sarah Crookall Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen.

Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen is looking back on the past year's accomplishments and challenges, while sharing some goals for the upcoming new year which will be his last in office.

Like previous years, healthcare strides remain something he is proud of, such as finally breaking ground on the town's two modular homes for healthcare workers along Eastside Avenue.

Since Oliver's Physician Recruitment Working Group identified housing as a key barrier to bringing in doctors to the rural community, the two-bedroom units will provide locum physicians and nurses a place to stay. A big move, he said.

"I'm looking to have that up and running near the end of March next year," Johansen said.

Additionally in 2025, the Station Street Farmers Market continued to grow, receiving a community excellence award for economic development from the Southern Interior Local Government Association in May.

"There's people coming here from outside the community to go through the farmers market, so there's lots of opportunity to get out some public notices or have the town provide information," Johansen said.

Similarly, the Oliver & District Arena held a grand opening and a hockey skills competition in March, which the mayor calls a "critical piece of infrastructure for our community."

Johansen said he is happy to welcome BC Tree Fruits back to the town with its modernized facility, noting it's a big economic driver and employer in the area.

Events such as Wine Capital Weekend, Fairview Mountain Golf Course's 100th anniversary, hit television show Tracker filming, and Oliver's Light Up celebration were moments to remember, Johansen said.

Some of the more challenging things for the mayor this year include healthcare and keeping South Okanagan General Hospital's emergency department open. He said the Eastside Avenue housing has taken a lot of time and planning, which he believes will be worth it.

"I think will be a key piece of the puzzle moving forward," he said.

"Anything that we can do to make it easier for for healthcare workers to come and support our community temporarily [...] or anybody that's looking to relocate to a rural community. It gives them an opportunity to spend some time in the community before making commitment for some long term housing."

Looking ahead to 2026, Johansen said coordinating with Interior Health on developing the model for doctors to stay at the residences, and possibly tradition locally, will continue to be a big project. The end goal is to have more permanent doctors in Oliver.

Town council and staff continue to crunch numbers on budgets for 2026, with reserves and a small tax base posing a challenge. Water and sewer infrastructure requires work. So, Johansen said, the town will be looking at serious cost efficiencies and savings, as well as limiting spending to be able to have functioning infrastructure in the new year.

Additionally, in 2026, the town's sister city of Bandai, Japan is planning to return to Oliver in the summer. If all goes well, the delegates hope to have a saki-tasting station at Wine Capital Weekend. An exciting development, the mayor said.

Finally, after eight years serving as Oliver's mayor, Johansen said he will not be running for a third term during the October municipal elections.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to serve as mayor for the Town of Oliver since 2018. I'm grateful for the opportunity to be of service to our community and a big thank you to everyone in our community for your trust and confidence in me to serve as mayor," he said, adding he is proud of the mark he has left.

"I'm excited for the future. What was always important to me was making sure that the town was well positioned for success.

"It's been good, and that's all I ever wanted at the end of the day — to make sure the town was in as good of shape, if not better, than after I was done."