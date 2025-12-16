South Okanagan arsonist's appeal denied

Photo: RCMP Steven Gallagher

A South Okanagan arsonist will stay behind bars after a judge shut down his conviction appeal.

Steven Marlo Gallagher, born in 1992, was found guilty in 2023 of a string of offences that led to the torching of a pharmacy in Oliver.

During a multi-day trial in May 2023, court heard Gallagher had an altercation with police at his property, then shot at vehicles parked at the Oliver RCMP station, set fire to a truck downtown and then set fire to the nearby Oliver Pharmacy Remedy’s Rx.

Surveillance footage showed Gallagher setting merchandise ablaze in the pharmacy, then stopping to grab a drink from the fridge at the front before leaving through the door he had smashed earlier to gain entry.

He was found guilty of arson by Justice David Crerar, and sentenced to 45 months behind bars.

Since then he filed an appeal of the conviction, arguing he could not have been properly identified by the witnesses, including police, and the security video of the arson.

In a judgement written on Nov. 27, Gallagher's bid was denied.

"The judge made no error in his approach to the analysis of the officers’ recognition evidence and the video evidence. As the identification evidence directly linked the appellant to the arson, the argument that the verdict was unreasonable could not succeed," reads the BC Court of Appeals decision.

"Appeal dismissed."

Gallagher has also been sentenced to seven years behind bars for a 2022 Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos.

Gallagher started a fight on an Osoyoos beach, pulled a handgun from his shorts and started firing rounds, one of which injured a man.