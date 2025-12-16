Town of Oliver services to see holiday closures

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

The Town of Oliver is reminding residents that offices and services will be closed during the holidays.

From Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, the municipality will see closures. On Jan. 2 at 9 a.m., offices and services will reopen.

"2025 Property Tax and Utility Bill payments will be accepted until 9 a.m . on January 2, 2026," reads a town public notice.

"Payments may be made through the door mail slot at Town Hall, your online banking, or through Online Services during the holiday closure."

