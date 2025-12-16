Osoyoos' Sunridge Restaurant offers free breakfast with donation

Photo: Sunridge Restaurant (Facebook) Osoyoos' Sunridge Restaurant.

Osoyoos' Sunridge Restaurant is serving up free breakfast with a donation as part of the "No Home for the Holidays" project.

On Thursday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunridge and the Coyote Ridge Pub will be setting up a donation bin in the restaurant foyer for specific items. A complimentary breakfast will be offered to those who pitch in that day.

"The Sunridge Restaurant has only been a member of the South Okanagan Community for a little over [two and a half] years, and now with the Coyote Ridge Pub open just over the last six months, both will be joining in a tradition started in 2023," reads an event listing.

"Helping the homeless and less fortunate at this time of year. So now more than ever, those that have 'No Home for the Holidays' can use a little help, and we are trying to do our part, we hope you will as well."

Free breakfast will be offered to anyone donating the following on Thursday:

Socks

﻿Gloves (winter preferred)

Underwear

Toques

Hot Pocket Hand Warmers

Warm Jackets

Blankets

Tarps

Condiments

Pet Food

Soups and stews, dry or canned

Containers

Winter clothing only

Canned Meats

Cutlery

Any items to ward off the winter cold

Gift Cards for 7-11 or Timmys ($10 or less)

Sunridge added that regular clothing donations will not be accepted as storage is limited..

"The donation bin will be there after the 18th, if you can't make it on the day, but would like to donate and help the less fortunate, it is appreciated more than you know."

"On behalf of the local charities and people who will benefit from the South Okanagan community's kindness, we thank you."