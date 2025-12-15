Osoyoos' Sun Bowl Skating Club brings home medals from B.C. competition

Photo: Sun Bowl Skating Club (Facebook) Sun Bowl Skating Club takes home several medals from 2025 BC/YT Synchro & Adult Competition.

Osoyoos' Sun Bowl Skating Club brought home some impressive hardware from 2025- BC/YT SYS & Adult Competition this month.

On Dec. 6, the local club placed second and third in many events during the competition in Surrey.

"Our skaters were sure to bring home all of the hardware. Well done ladies, you’ve done our club very proud," the club said on social media.

The results are as follows:

Intro Freeskate:

Linda Fortunato - 2nd (7.54pts) PB

Erin Morrison - 2nd (18.53pts) PB

Kaylee Fortunato - 2nd (21.19pts)

Linda Fortunato - 2nd (5.04pts) PB

Erin Morrison - 3rd (11.49pts)

Kaylee Fortunato - 3rd (12.01pts)

Earlier, from Nov. 28 to 30, the club also competed in the 2025 Okanagan Interclub Competition in Merritt.



Osoyoos skaters came in first, second, and third in several categories in that competition.