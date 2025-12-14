Town of Oliver reminds residents to keep live Christmas trees watered

Photo: Contributed Town of Oliver and the BC Office of the Fire Commissioner remind residents to water their live Christmas trees.

The Town of Oliver is reminding residents celebrating the holidays to water their live Christmas trees.

"Did you water your Christmas tree today?" the municipality asked on social media Sunday.

Alongside the BC Office of the Fire Commissioner, the town said live trees can dry out quickly, becoming a fire hazard.

As such trees should be watered daily, they added.



"A great time to water your tree is each night when you turn off your Christmas lights and blow out your candles before going to bed," the town said.

Additionally, the BC Office of the Fire Commissioner recommends the following during the holidays:

Trim the tree safely this holiday season.

Keep trees 1 metre away from heat sources.

Check light strings for signs of wear or damage.

Always turn lights off before leaving the house or going to bed.

Never use lit candles on a tree.

Water real trees daily to ensure they don’t dry out.

For more information from the office, click here.