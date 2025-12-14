279491
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos Fire Rescue saves Santa at La Stella Winery

Fire crew saves Santa

Osoyoos Fire Rescue saved Santa from a holiday hazard over the weekend, that is — in a display for La Stella Winery's Winer Wonderland advent calendar.

"Our firefighters have created the 'Station Saves Santa' display which will be available for viewing from today till the fundraiser concludes at the end of the month."

The display includes a snow-packed holiday-themed scene.

"This charity fundraiser brings together 24 community groups, with proceeds returned to all the organizations."

The experience will also include 24 days of gifts, art, and community cheer over the month of December.

Additionally, guests can enjoy wine tastings that support local groups and charities, depending on the day.

