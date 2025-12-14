Osoyoos' Desert Dip will plunge into the new year

Photo: Osoyoos Festival Society The Osoyoos Desert Dip from a past year.

The Osoyoos Festival Society is hosting an opportunity to bravely kick off the new year with its annual Desert Dip.

On Jan. 1 at 11 a.m, participants can register at Gyro Park. By 12 p.m., those brave souls will be taking the cold plunge.

Dippers are encouraged to wear their best costumes.

A bonfire will be set up on the beach, and the Osoyoos Rotary Club will have a warming tent.

Costume prizes and hot drinks will be served, as well.