Osoyoos' Desert Dip will plunge into the new year

Cold plunge in the lake

The Osoyoos Festival Society is hosting an opportunity to bravely kick off the new year with its annual Desert Dip.

On Jan. 1 at 11 a.m, participants can register at Gyro Park. By 12 p.m., those brave souls will be taking the cold plunge.

Dippers are encouraged to wear their best costumes.

A bonfire will be set up on the beach, and the Osoyoos Rotary Club will have a warming tent.

Costume prizes and hot drinks will be served, as well.

