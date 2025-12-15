279030
Oliver's Station Street to have limited access at Fairview Road

Oliver drivers can anticipate traffic delays and a road closure at the Fairview Road and Station Street intersection Monday.

There will be no access to Station Street from Fairview Road while crews conduct survey work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 15.

Traffic will be directed via single-lane alternating control.

"Please plan ahead and expect delays," the Town of Oliver said in a public notice Friday.

"Thank you for your patience as this important work is completed."

